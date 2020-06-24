Charles Warren Eurey, Sr., age 98, of Lincolnton, N.C. died peacefully at home on June 22, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Hollybrook Cemetery with Rev. Jordan Durham officiating. His body will lie in state from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Warlick Funeral Home. The family will not be present. Charles was born on June 5, 1922 to John Charles and Emma Martha Alice Eurey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by fourteen brothers and sisters and his beloved wife of 72 years, Sybil Eurey. Charles was a lifelong citizen of Lincolnton. He attended public schools and was an honor student at LHS. When war broke out in Europe, Charles volunteered to serve his country by joining the U.S. Army Air Corps. He served as a pilot in Europe during WWII and upon returning home he and several of his brothers founded Excel Inc. Charles was very active in the community. He served in many different positions including: President of the Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce, Lincoln County Hospital Board, Rotary and the Boy Scouts of America, where he received the Silver Beaver Award. He was a lifelong member of Rhyne Heights Methodist Church where he held numerous positions throughout the years. He was a trained Lay Speaker and served as a delegate from the Western N.C. Conference at several Methodist General Conferences. In his later years he was a special contributor to the Lincoln Times-News writing about his recollections of Lincolnton back in the "good old days". Charles was dedicated to his wife Sybil, his family and his large extended family. He did everything he could to ensure that people were treated correctly and fairly and he always emphasized that doing the right thing was more important than doing the advantageous thing. Charles was faithful to his God, his Church, his country, his family and his many friends. Charles will be missed by his family and friends; however, we can take comfort in knowing that he is finally "home." He is survived by his five children, Charles Eurey, Jr. (Pat Taylor), Edward Eurey (Judy), Elizabeth Zorn (Brad), Susan Wiggins (Ken) and Jim Eurey (Susan); four grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and his cat friend Blackie. The family would like to extend their thanks to special caregivers Sandra Kiser and Reba Jones, as well as the staff of Hospice. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton NC 28092 or Rhyne Heights United Methodist Church, 520 S. Madison Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092.



