1/1
Charles Whedon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Parker Whedon CAMDEN - Charles Parker Whedon, 70, passed away in his home September 10, 2020, in Camden, SC. Parker was born February 20, 1950, in Charlotte, NC to the late Parker Whedon and Jean Conover Whedon of Charlotte. He graduated from Charlotte Country Day School in 1968 and UNC- Chapel Hill in 1972. After a long successful career in mortgage banking, Parker retired to the sand hills of South Carolina where he could pursue his love of hunting, fishing and the outdoors. With health concerns, he subsequently moved to Camden a few years ago. Parker was predeceased by his wife, Ann Seifert Whedon, and is survived by his son, Charles Parker Whedon, Jr. He is also survived by his brother, Arthur Whedon (Laura) of Charlotte, his sister, Missy Whedon Hall of Charlotte, NC and his brother, Bill (Betsy) Whedon of Corning, NY as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his passion for the outdoors, Parker was a voracious reader, storyteller and collector of Native Indian artifacts and antique Scottish shotguns. He was also a must on any hunting or fishing boondoggle, as Parker would have everyone in stitches with his storytelling ability. He will truly be missed by his family and friends. A memorial service is planned for family and friends at a later date. Any desired donations may be made to the SC Wildlife Federation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved