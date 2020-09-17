Charles Whedon

Charles Parker Whedon CAMDEN - Charles Parker Whedon, 70, passed away in his home September 10, 2020, in Camden, SC. Parker was born February 20, 1950, in Charlotte, NC to the late Parker Whedon and Jean Conover Whedon of Charlotte. He graduated from Charlotte Country Day School in 1968 and UNC- Chapel Hill in 1972. After a long successful career in mortgage banking, Parker retired to the sand hills of South Carolina where he could pursue his love of hunting, fishing and the outdoors. With health concerns, he subsequently moved to Camden a few years ago. Parker was predeceased by his wife, Ann Seifert Whedon, and is survived by his son, Charles Parker Whedon, Jr. He is also survived by his brother, Arthur Whedon (Laura) of Charlotte, his sister, Missy Whedon Hall of Charlotte, NC and his brother, Bill (Betsy) Whedon of Corning, NY as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his passion for the outdoors, Parker was a voracious reader, storyteller and collector of Native Indian artifacts and antique Scottish shotguns. He was also a must on any hunting or fishing boondoggle, as Parker would have everyone in stitches with his storytelling ability. He will truly be missed by his family and friends. A memorial service is planned for family and friends at a later date. Any desired donations may be made to the SC Wildlife Federation.



