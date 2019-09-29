Bill Lowrance, 72, of Concord passed away September 22, 2019 unexpectedly at his home. He was born March 11, 1947 to the late Charles Coma and Helen Kitchen Lowrance. Bill was a graduate of Concord High School and the University of Miami. He received a master's degree from the University of Maryland and a PhD from the Miami Institute of Psychology.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Elizabeth Malinoski, and his brother-in-law, Charles Malinoski. He is survived by cousins Bob Lowrance, and wife Pat, of Concord and Ralph Lowrance of Charlotte.
According to Bill's wishes, there will be no funeral service. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 29, 2019