Charlie Jay Greene CHARLOTTE - Charlie Jay Greene was born in Charlotte, North Carolina on September 24, 1934 to the late John Norman and Maggie Drennan Greene. He was the eighth of ten children born to this union. He departed this life on April 20, 2020. He began his early education at the Billingsville School and continued at Clear Creek School and later graduated from Second Ward High School in 1953. Shortly after high school, he joined the army and served as Private 1st Class in the First Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment from 1954 to 1957. While in the army he ran track as one of their star athletes, and completed a tour in Korea. After his military life, Mr. Greene continued his education attending Carver College in 1957 and later American University. He moved to the Washington, DC area in 1957 and began a career with the federal government, working for 35 years at the National Guard Bureau of the Army Information as a Systems Director and a Computer Specialist. Other than his wife, Helen, Mr. Greene's one true passion was golf. Acquiring an interest as a young caddie, he never missed the opportunity to play the competitive game with his brothers, his nephew, and his friends, and he never missed a chance to watch and admire Tiger Woods. Gifted with a beautiful baritone voice, Mr. Greene, as a songster, rivaled the likes of crooners of his era. After retirement, a day in the life of Charlie Greene consisted of rising early in the morning, enjoying a cup of coffee, and reading his newspaper from front to back. He was well versed in current events and in his smooth and mellow voice, he regaled his public with up-to-date information. He could be very humorous, but all who knew him knew his serious side. Mr. Greene was preceded in death by his children, Anita and Dudley Wallace; nine siblings, Samuel, Ray Landis, Dorothy Mae, Bobby, Betty, Martha, Federick, and Paul Greene. Left to mourn Mr. Greene's full and complete life is his wife, Helen; step-son, Tyrone Love, Ft. Washington, MD; twin sister, Ollie Kay Greene, Charlotte, NC; grandsons, Jaquan Wallace, DeMarco Shands, Dana, Tyler, Markel, and Malik Love; beloved childhood friend, Caldwell Belk; devoted cousin, Joanne Johnson; and a host of adoring nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services for Mr. Greene will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, May 23, at Sharon Memorial Park, 5400 Monroe Road, Charlotte, NC 28212.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store