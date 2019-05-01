Charlie Hewitt "Hu" Harrill

Service Information
Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews
3700 Forest Lawn Drive
Matthews, NC
28104
(704)-846-3771
Obituary
Charlie Hewitt "Hu" Harrill was welcomed into heaven on April 27, 2019.

He is remembered as a devoted husband to his wife, Sherril, and was so thankful for his sons and their wives, David and Lisa, John and Christa, and James and Emily. He was loved by his grandchildren Aysia, Jacob, Siana, Eva, Elias, Kaiya, Tobey, Hannah, Judah, and Hewitt.

Hu had a passion for studying the Bible and sharing that knowledge with others. His greatest mission in life was leading people into a personal relationship with Christ.

The family will be hosting a celebration of life service at 4pm on Wednesday, May 8, at Forest Hill Church, 7224 Park Rd, Charlotte.

For more information, visit https://www.heritagecares.com/obituaries/Charlie-Harrill/

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 1, 2019
