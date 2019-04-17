Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Haley age 0 passed away on April 10, 2019. A celebration of life will be held 2:45pm, visitation 1:45pm Wednesday at Rosadale Funeral Parlor 3641 Central Ave. Rosadale Funeral and Cremation/Rosa-W.L. Truesdale Memorial Chapel is serving the Reynolds family. "A Service of Beauty"
Rosadale Funeral Parlor
3641 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
(704) 596-1929
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 17, 2019