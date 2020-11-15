Charlotte House
May 10, 1949 - November 10, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Charlotte Annette Parris House, 71, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Born Tuesday, May 10, 1949, in Charlotte, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Lee Roy and Hazel Watson Parris.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020, at Forest Lawn West Cemetery, Charlotte, NC.
For the full obituary and to leave the family your condolences, please visit www.HankinsandWhittington.com