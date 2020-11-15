1/
Charlotte House
1949 - 2020
Charlotte House
May 10, 1949 - November 10, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Charlotte Annette Parris House, 71, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Born Tuesday, May 10, 1949, in Charlotte, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Lee Roy and Hazel Watson Parris.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020, at Forest Lawn West Cemetery, Charlotte, NC.
For the full obituary and to leave the family your condolences, please visit www.HankinsandWhittington.com



Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Forest Lawn West Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hankins & Whittington
1111 East Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28203
(704) 315-6241
Memories & Condolences
November 13, 2020
We were friends for 40 years and Charlotte Police Officers together. Highly intelligent and fearless lady.
Surrounded by her beloved dogs
Carol Martin
Friend
