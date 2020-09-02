Charlotte Murphy Kirby died peacefully in her sleep at Sharon Towers on August 28, 2020. She was born on Sept. 5, 1932 to Robert James and Carolyn Newton Murphy in Tomahawk, NC.
Mrs. Kirby was a graduate of the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina. In 1955, while she was teaching school in Pender County, she was married to the Rev. Charles L. "Chuck" Kirby. Two years later they moved to Edinburgh, Scotland where her husband was in graduate school at New College, University of Edinburgh.
Upon returning to the states, they moved to Morehead City, NC where Mrs. Kirby was active in church and civic groups. She was a Sunday School teacher, choir member, vice-president of the Women of the Church, and Intergroup Chairman for Wilmington Presbytery. She was also President of the Junior Woman's Club and served on the Board of the Carteret County Mental Health Association.
The Kirbys moved to Charlotte in 1970. While living in Charlotte, Mrs. Kirby received an Associate Degree in Data Processing from CPCC and joined the Charlotte Board of Realtors in 1984. After a successful career in Real Estate, she retired in 2002. She was a member of Caldwell Memorial and Myers Park Presbyterian Churches.
Mrs. Kirby was devoted to her husband, children, and grandchildren, loved the beach at Wild Dunes, SC, and was an avid sports fan-especially tennis, Davidson Wildcats basketball, and the Carolina Panthers.
Mrs. Kirby was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, and by her daughter, Anne Kirby Barnhardt. Survivors include son, Charles Thomas and wife Cynthia of Charlotte; Son-in-law Jimmy Barnhardt of Greensboro, and daughter Frances Kirby Vaughn and husband Ashland of Evergreen Colorado; grandchildren Laura Kirby Lemons (Greg), Quinn Kirby Branecky (Paul), April Kirby Cutter (Brenden), Jack Barnhardt, Lizzie Barnhardt, Kelsey Vaughn and Noah Vaughn; great grandchildren Mylah, Calvin, Charlie June, and Daisy Lemons, and Evan, Collin, and Vivianne Branecky and several nieces.
A private graveside memorial service will be held. A gift in Charlotte's memory can be made to the Thomas D. Sparrow Athletic Scholarship at Davidson College, PO Box 7170, Davidson, NC 28035, the Sharon Towers Residents' Assistance Fund, 5100 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC 28210, or to Myers Park Presbyterian Church, 2501 Oxford Place, Charlotte, NC 28207.
The family offers its deepest thanks to the staff of Sharon Towers who showed much love and care to Charlotte.
