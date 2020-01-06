Charlotte Stillwell Mills, 95, of Mooresville, NC, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020,
at Serenity House, Mooresville. She was born December 30, 1924 in Iredell County to the late Samuel Jones Stillwell and Hazel Cornelius Stillwell. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Hebron Mills; sisters, Margaret Christenbury and Ethel Hastings; brothers, Richard, Jack, Tom, Henry, and Bob Stillwell.
Charlotte enjoyed gardening and doing needlepoint. She was a nurse at Lowrance Hospital (now Lake Norman Regional Medical Center) before her retirement.
She is survived by sisters, Mary S. Morrison and Dorothy S. Cockrell and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service for Charlotte will be held on Tuesday, January 7, at 11:00 AM at Mimosa Cemetery with Rev. Jim Humphries officiating.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Mills family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 6, 2020