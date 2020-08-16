1/1
Charlotte T. Gill
1925 - 2020
Charlotte Tucker Gill went home to be with the Lord on August 13th at the full-life age of 95. Charlotte was born in Columbia, SC and grew up in Dillon SC where she was an integral part of their share cropping family. Over the years her children and grandchildren heard the many stories of growing up on the farm and picking cotton and tobacco. It was not an easy life but a life that gave her grit and determination and lot of feistiness! Charlotte served in the World War II as a member of Women's Army Corp. After the war she worked at Western Union. It was while working at Western Union that a young NAVY MAN WALKED IN ONE DAY. He became smitten with the pretty gal behind the counter and on August 14, 1948 Charlotte married Robert V. Gill. They raised 3 children and once the last one was in elementary school she was delighted to get back to the workforce. She thoroughly enjoyed her years at the U.S. Census Bureau all the way up to when she retired. She is preceded in death by her husband Bob, her son Van, brothers Malcolm and Jack. Charlotte is survived by her two remaining children, Gwen Berry and Ken Gill. To say she loved her 5 grandchildren (Lorne, Jennifer, Matthew, Kristen, Ashley, and Melissa) her great grandchildren (Logan, Faith and Griffin) as well as nieces and nephews would be an understatement. Charlotte's favorite scripture was Peter 1:6-9. The graveside service will be held at Sharon Memorial Cemetery at 5716 Monroe Road on Sunday, August 16th at 1:00. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to : Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation. www.palmettofh.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 16, 2020.
