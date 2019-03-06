Charlton Browning

Mr. Charlton Browning, 87 of Charlotte, passed away on March 1, 2019 at Peak Resources. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Faith Memorial Baptist Church. Visitation from 12 noon until 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Beatties Ford Memorial Garden. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 6, 2019
