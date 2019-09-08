Charlyne, 90, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at her home in Charlotte in the company of her loving family.
A Celebration of Charlyne's life will be held from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm Saturday, September 28, 2019 at her home.
She would say never stop having fun......
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Angles Inc., P. O. Box 710, Belmont, NC 28012 or email:Sharecharlotte.org/nonprofit/holy-angels-inc.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 8, 2019