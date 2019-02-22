Chazston M. Billings 36, of Charlotte. passed away February 12,2019. Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 23,2019 at Mayfield Memorial Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 12:pm and the service will follow at 1:pm. Interment will be in York Memorial Park.
|
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 22, 2019