Cherie Reve Perreault CHARLOTTE - Cherie Reve Perreault, born August 27, 1963, passed away May 27, 2019, in Charlotte, NC. Born and raised in Charlotte she had lived happily the past few years at the South Carolina coast. A celebration of her life event with be held July 7, 2019, from 4-8 pm at Letty's on Shamrock... donations/ love offerings would be greatly appreciated to help defray the aftercare expenses incurred by her close friends. Any excess amount will be donated to an animal rescue center in her honor.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 30, 2019