Cherry Leigh Addison Price, 71, of Charlotte, NC passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019 with her family by her side. Cherry was born on June 16, 1947 in Bristol, VA, the youngest child of the late Thomas Albert and Mary Frances Burnett Addison. She graduated from John S. Battle High School in Bristol in 1965 and married her husband, the late Troy Ross Price, later that same year. Cherry and Ross moved to Charlotte in March 1976. After a long career in printing, Cherry joined Lash Group and worked there for more than 15 years prior to her retirement early last year. Cherry is survived by her daughter, Tracy and son-in-law, Christopher Bradey and her grandson, Patrick Bradey as well her brothers, David and Carl Addison, and her sisters, Carol Clayman, Emily Cozzens, Shelia Lang and Susan Hill. In addition to her parents and her husband, Cherry was predeceased by her bothers, Thomas, Marvin, Samuel and Donald Addison, and her sisters, Helen Covey, Madge Samuel, Lois Jones and Eva Cozzens. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in Milford Chapel at Park Road Baptist Church, 3900 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28209. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Cherry's name to Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Ave., Charlotte, NC 28226; Loaves and Fishes, 648 Griffith Rd., Suite B, Charlotte, NC 28217 or the . Arrangements are in care of Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service. Please share online condolences @ www.hankinsandwhittington.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 13, 2019