Cheryl Sue Lockman SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Cheryl Sue Lockman, age 68, passed away on May 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, due to complications of advanced kidney disease. She was born on August 31, 1952, in White Plains, New York to Carroll "Whitey" Lockman and Shirley Elizabeth Lockman. Sue was the second daughter in a family of four girls and two boys. Her family lived in Charlotte, North Carolina. Growing up, she attended schools in North Carolina, California, Texas, Arizona, and Washington while the family moved three times a year (due to her father's baseball career) until 1970, when they moved permanently to Scottsdale, Arizona. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Tacoma, Washington, and then attended Arizona State University. Sue enjoyed working in the hospitality industry for over 30 years; beginning her career at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort and ending it at the Phoenician Resort. One of her favorite assignments was over-seeing the children on the water slide at the Phoenician, enjoying their delight in going down the slide and racing back to the top to go again. She was a member of the Self-Realization Fellowship Temple, attending many spiritual retreats at ashrams in California. She also loved assisting the children's Sunday school classes and volunteering at the temple on Saturdays. Sue was generous, kind-hearted, and thoroughly enjoyed meeting new people and learning all about them. She was a very creative and introspective person who loved Bob Dylan and Joan Baez music. Family get-togethers were her favorite times, as she relished all the birthday, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter traditions shared with her family and friends. Sue is now free of dialysis, free to walk, free of all restrictions and can finally enjoy peace and serenity with her parents and brothers in heaven. She is preceded in death by her mother, father, uncle Ed Conner and brothers Bob and David Lockman. She is survived by sisters Linda (Chuck) McCorkle, Kay (Mike) Neal, Nancy Lockman and niece, Joan Swearingen. She also leaves behind her longtime, close friend, Beth Van Eenige. A private memorial service will be held in the near future.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 7, 2020.
