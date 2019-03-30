Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chester Walker Huskins. View Sign

Chester was born near Lowesville in Lincoln County, son of the late Levi Anthony Huskins and Lelah Mae Womac Huskins. He was a graduate of Rock Springs High School, Davidson College and The University of Florida. He served in the US Army Air Force during World War II. After receiving his degree in organic chemistry from The University of Florida, he was employed by the Department of Agriculture, Citrus Experiment Station in Winter Haven, Florida and was involved in the development of frozen orange juice concentrate which brought an economic boom to the orange growing section of Florida. In 1952 he transferred to the Department of Army at Red Stone Arsenal in Hunstville, Alabama. There he was a solid propellant research chemist in the propulsion laboratory, US Army Missile Command. During his career there he authored numerous technical reports and was the recipient of 25 patents. He was the Army's representative to the NATO countries in the exchange of Rocket Meritorious Civilian Service. He was a long-time member of the American Chemical Society, serving as secretary and as president of the North Alabama section of the society. He was a member of Golden K Kiwanis Club of Huntsville and served as president. Survivors include step-daughter, Phyllis Kay Harper Denton and husband, Fred Denton; granddaughters, Dorothy Denton and Julia Denton. A graveside service to celebrate Chester's life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Salem United Methodist Church, Denver, NC.

