Chevon D. Scott, Sr., 48, of Charlotte, NC formerly of Baldwinsville, NY, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019.
Chevon was born January 25, 1971 in Troy, NC to the late George A. Scott and the late Katie Barbara Little Scott.
Survivors include his wife, Trisha Scott of Charlotte, NC; daughter, Nicole Scott and son, C.J. Scott; brother, Damian Scott; brother George Scott, Jr. and wife Danielle; nieces Keira and Shea Scott; step mother, Connie Scott; mother in law, Sharyn Hartzell; brother in law, Scott Vinsack; as well as dear friends too numerous to count.
If he knew you, he loved you.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg. A private funeral service and burial will take place at a later time with immediate family only.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to JDRF.org
Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg is serving the Scott family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.hartsellfh.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 26, 2019