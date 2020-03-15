Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chris Price. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Chris James Price CATAWBA - Chris James Price, 63, born June 6, 1956, died suddenly March 6, 2020 while at his home at Long Island Airpark in Catawba, NC. Chris had a long and distinguished career as a pilot and Captain with American Airlines. He was born in New Castle, IN, where he attended Chrysler High School. He became an avid skydiver and followed his love of flight to put himself through flight training and also earned certifications as an aviation maintenance technician and inspector. Chris was known for his boundless energy, humor, generosity, and love for his family and friends. He brought smiles, laughter and a little bit of mischief to any gathering. He loved flying, his dogs, and most of all his wife of 36 years, Jeannie Price, his "sweet Jeannie". Chris and Jeannie lavished love on their Labrador Retrievers, their "furry children," who included: Zack, Kober, Baron and now Bo (Boeing). The couple made many great friends from attending fly-ins across the country and cherished gatherings with their neighbors at Long Island Airpark. Chris and Jeannie flew several rescue missions for Pilots N Paws. Chris frequently took friends and family on special flights in his planes and loved sharing his passion. Chris loved all of his family, spoiled his nephews and nieces, and will be greatly missed. He is preceded in death by his mother Beverlee Link Keathley, grandparents Lloyd Link (Grampy) and Ruby Link (Nannie). He is survived by his wife Jean Mary Lathrop Price, Aunt Kristi (David) Morris, cousins Patrick and Daniel Morris, Aunt Sharon (Gene) Printz, Uncle Daniel (Sharon) Link, Uncle Kent (Kylie) Link, sister in law Anne Lathrop Liu, nephew Geoffrey, sister in law Cheryl Lathrop and nieces Katie and Sarah. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Canine Companions for Independence, SE Campus, 8150 Clarcona Ocoee Road, Orlando, FL 32818 or Experimental Aviation Association, 3000 Poberezny Road, Oshkosh, WI 54902 or Pilots N Paws, 4651 Howe Road, Landrum, S.C. 29356 or an organization of your choice. There will be a celebration of Chris' life at a later date.

