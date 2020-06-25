Christian Reid, son of Derrick "Fly Ty" Jacobs and Turkessa Reid went to be with the Lord on June 18, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Private to close friends only on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11 am with a private visitation with friends prior at 10 am at A. E. Grier & Sons Chapel, 2310 Statesville Ave., Charlotte. Interment will follow in Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens. Full service details and online condolences at: www.Aegriersonsfcc.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 25, 2020.