Christina Pistolis
1935 - 2020
Christina Pistolis, 85, of Charlotte, NC, passed away peacefully on Sunday, the 27th of September, 2020. She was born in Xelidona, Greece to the late Konstatinos and Fotini Groumbas. After her retirement from the Lance Corp., she enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. Christina was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. She is survived by her two daughters: Maria Kondilis and husband, John and Georgia Pistolis Sialmas and husband, Pete; a sister, Vasiliki Tsiantis of Xedidona, Greece; her grandchildren: Chris and Nikoletta Kondilis ,Roula and Tasos Makkas, Mike and Tina Kondilis and Kristina and Seraphim Sialmas and six great grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Serafim and her son, George Mike Pistolis. Funeral Services will be private at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 600 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203. Notes of encouragement and condolences may be made to the family by visiting ellingtonfuneralservices.com. May Her Memory Be Eternal.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
