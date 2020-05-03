Christine Freeze Brown, passed away April 29th, 2020. She was the loving wife of Ralph Courtney Brown, Sr. for sixty-five years.
Born November 9th, 1935 in Rowan County, North Carolina to the loving parents of Woodrow Wilson Freeze, Sr. and Mary Davis Freeze.
During her early years, she graduated from Landis High School and later received her Commercial Certificate from Woman's College at University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
She was a strong member of First Presbyterian Church and an organist at Forest Park Presbyterian Church for a number of years. She was also a proud member of the Statesville Chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood and served as the North Carolina State President in 1982 through 1983. Brown was an active community member in the various places she enjoyed spending time ranging from the North Carolina mountains, to the foothills and the Florida coast. She served on the Alumni Board of UNC-G for three years, the Grandfather Home For Children for seven years and the board of Cannon Memorial Hospital.
Christine had a full life filled with memories most can only dream about including traveling the world with her husband and developing a scholarship fund for young business professionals. She loved the company of her bridge group and enjoyed golfing with her husband and friends even more.
She is survived by her husband, Ralph Courtney Brown, Sr. along with her children Ralph Courtney Brown, Jr. and wife Kathy, Ellen Brown Meihaus and husband Stan, Wilson Jay Brown, Sr. She also had four grandchildren, Cordia Matthew (Christian), Caroline Hofler Brown, Wilson Jay Brown, Jr., and Lawson Brown. She also had two great granddaughters, Stewart Ruby and Cora Matthews.
the special times, her infectious smile, and her caring heart she shared with us. We will always hold We will always remember the fond memories of our beloved wife, mother and grandmother close to our hearts and her memory will live on forever. In our hearts, we will always have you.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted 3:30 pm Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery with Rev. Grant Sharp officiating.
Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Children's Hope Alliance (Grandfather Home For Children), 158 Grandfather Home for Children, Banner Elk, NC 28604 or the University of North Carolina at Greensboro scholarship fund, 516 Stirling St., Greensboro, NC 27412. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 3, 2020.