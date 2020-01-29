Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine C. Koutsogeorgas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Christine C. Koutsogeorgas, 93, of Charlotte, passed away January 24, 2020. She was born May 7, 1926 in Laurens, SC, daughter of Chris George and Paraskevi Siarris Koutsogeorgas.



Christine graduated from Laurens High School and received an associate degree from Presbyterian College. Following graduation, she worked in the family's Candy Kitchen in Laurens. In 1948, Christine and her family moved to Charlotte. She worked for Prudential Life Insurance for a couple of years before becoming the secretary to the superintendent of the Charlotte Water Department where she would work for forty-two years. Following retirement, Christine remained in Charlotte; enjoying the shows, performances and attractions of Charlotte. She was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral.



Christine is survived by her sister, Mary Koutsogeorgas; brother, George and his wife, Patsy; niece, Paula Duringer; nephew, Chris Fred Koutsogeorgas; and great nephews, Lucas and Wyatt Duringer.



The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 AM on Friday, January 31, 2020 with the funeral service following at 11:00 AM at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 600 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





Christine C. Koutsogeorgas, 93, of Charlotte, passed away January 24, 2020. She was born May 7, 1926 in Laurens, SC, daughter of Chris George and Paraskevi Siarris Koutsogeorgas.Christine graduated from Laurens High School and received an associate degree from Presbyterian College. Following graduation, she worked in the family's Candy Kitchen in Laurens. In 1948, Christine and her family moved to Charlotte. She worked for Prudential Life Insurance for a couple of years before becoming the secretary to the superintendent of the Charlotte Water Department where she would work for forty-two years. Following retirement, Christine remained in Charlotte; enjoying the shows, performances and attractions of Charlotte. She was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral.Christine is survived by her sister, Mary Koutsogeorgas; brother, George and his wife, Patsy; niece, Paula Duringer; nephew, Chris Fred Koutsogeorgas; and great nephews, Lucas and Wyatt Duringer.The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 AM on Friday, January 31, 2020 with the funeral service following at 11:00 AM at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 600 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203.Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close