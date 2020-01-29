Christine C. Koutsogeorgas, 93, of Charlotte, passed away January 24, 2020. She was born May 7, 1926 in Laurens, SC, daughter of Chris George and Paraskevi Siarris Koutsogeorgas.
Christine graduated from Laurens High School and received an associate degree from Presbyterian College. Following graduation, she worked in the family's Candy Kitchen in Laurens. In 1948, Christine and her family moved to Charlotte. She worked for Prudential Life Insurance for a couple of years before becoming the secretary to the superintendent of the Charlotte Water Department where she would work for forty-two years. Following retirement, Christine remained in Charlotte; enjoying the shows, performances and attractions of Charlotte. She was a member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral.
Christine is survived by her sister, Mary Koutsogeorgas; brother, George and his wife, Patsy; niece, Paula Duringer; nephew, Chris Fred Koutsogeorgas; and great nephews, Lucas and Wyatt Duringer.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 AM on Friday, January 31, 2020 with the funeral service following at 11:00 AM at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 600 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 29, 2020