Christine Crow Keller, 72 was born in Rutherford Co N.C. She lived most of her life in Mecklenburg Co.
The youngest of 6 children, she was loving and supportive of her family and friends. All of whom will miss her dearly. She is survived by her children Ed (Kathy) Keller II, Teresa (Mitch) Boyles and Lisa (Jeff) Carter. Her 4 grandchildren, Anna, Mandy, Matthew, Heather, and 6 great grandchildren.She also had many nieces and nephews she loved very much. Two nephews who she adored, Danny and Scott Crow who were also involved in the business she ran with her husband. She was predeceased by her husband Ed Keller I, her mother Annie Crow, 3 brothers George, Clyde and Johnny Crow and 2 sisters Jane Banning, and Dianne Petty. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Shriners Hospitals
.