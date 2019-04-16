Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine Diamaduros. View Sign

Christine Diamaduros, 95, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Brookdale Carriage Club. She was born on August 10, 1923 in Sparta, Greece to the late George and Maria Vazenios. She moved from Greece to Charlotte after marrying Panos Diamaduros in 1949.



Christine was an active member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral where she was a member of the Ladies Philoptochos Society and Daughters of Penelope. She was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening and crocheting and loved her family dearly.



Christine was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Panos in 2006 and her sisters, Fofo Larikos and Helen Mhxalakakos, and a brother, Basileios Vazeniso. She was also predeceased by her son-in-law, Daniel L. Kiser and a daughter-in-law, Susan Diamaduros. Christine is survived by her children, Joanne Kiser, Maria Diamaduros, and Perry Diamaduros all of Charlotte; grandchildren, Wesley Diamaduros and Kirby Diamaduros; many nieces and nephews; her sisters, Demetra Karres, and her husband, Theodore of Charlotte, Pat Dizes of Toronto Canada, and brother, Nikos Vazenios and his wife, Alkminie of Athens, Greece.



A Trisagion and Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 16th, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral with Rev. Fr. Vasileios Tsourlis officiating. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to the service. Interment will follow the makaria at Evergreen Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral Altar/Ministry Fund, 600 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203 or St. Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church, Attn: Child of God Academy, 5108 Kuykendall Rd., Charlotte, NC 28270.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





1321 Berkeley Ave.

Charlotte , NC 28204

