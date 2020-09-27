1/1
Christine Louise (Smith) Belnavis
It is with sadness at the loss of a wonderful mother and wife, with gratefulness to a God that brings peace and comfort, that we announce:~ Christine Louise Belnavis~ transitioned peacefully into our Lord and Savior's loving arms at 12:35 am on September 17, 2020.

Christine, "Chrissy", was the loving and devoted wife to Samuel Francis Belnavis, Sr. for 60 years. Christine is the daughter of deceased parents, Vanzorn Christine Smith and Richard Freeman Smith Sr., and mother of deceased son, Samuel Francis Belnavis, Jr.

Christine is survived by her daughters Michelle Belnavis, Stacey Dobbins (Raymond) and Cherise Belnavis, three brothers and one sister: Richard Smith, Jr. (Carolyn), Raymond Smith (Lorraine), Christopher Smith, and Lillian Smith Boyd (James ).

"NeNe" was the nurturing grandmother to eight grandchildren: Kevin Hughes, Darian Mims-Belnavis, Israel "Izzy" Belnavis, Ashton Dobbins, Adrienne Dobbins, Allison Dobbins, Amber Dobbins and Camden Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to UNCF. One of our mom's favorite events was the United Negro College Fund Maya Angelou Women Who Lead Luncheon.

Visit www.uncf.org/mawwll (click on donate to UNCF and note- In memory of and enter Christine Belnavis)-Or-Mail a check to UNCF - 309 E. Morehead St. Ste 260 - Charlotte, NC 28202 (In the subject line, write- In Memory of Christine Belnavis)



Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Long & Son Mortuary Service
2312 Beatties Ford Rd
Charlotte, NC 28216
(704) 394-1111
