Christopher David Orr, 55, of Charlotte, NC, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Christopher was the youngest of six children of the late John and Mary Orr of Winston-Salem, NC. He was born January 1, 1964 in Suffern, NY and moved to Winston-Salem, NC at the age of 3. He was always a Carolina boy and the "baby" of the family. Christopher was a graduate of North Forsyth High School and the University of North Carolina Charlotte. While at UNCC he fell in love with the people and city of Charlotte and spent nearly all of the remainder of his life there. He was an avid fan of the Carolina Panthers and held season tickets beginning with their first season. Christopher's smile and laughter would light up the room resulting in many friendships over the years and his life was touched by many of these .



He is survived by a son, Ethan Hunsucker of Concord, NC, special friend Christina Hunsucker of Concord, NC, three brothers, John Orr of Spartanburg, SC, Douglas Orr of Tobaccoville, NC, Daniel Orr of High Point, NC, sisters, Joyce Corns of Charleston, SC and Elizabeth Tatum of Bethania, NC along with several nieces and nephews.



Per his wishes, a family graveside service will be held in Winston -Salem, NC at a later date.

