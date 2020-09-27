Sunrise 11/10/36 and Sunset 9/24/20. Command Sergeant Major (RET) Churchill Graham of 1512 Montana Drive, Charlotte, NC passed away peacefully at Novant Medical Center.
He will be laid to rest at Salisbury National Cemetery at a later date. Preceded in death by daughter Yolanda Brevard Graham. Sgt Major Graham is survived by his wife Ida B. Graham of Charlotte, NC and 4 children. Valda Graham of Rockhill, SC, Churchill Graham Jr. of Charlotte, NC, Antoine (Moneka) Graham of Charlotte, NC, Carlotta Graham of Charlotte, NC, Brother George Chapman of Charlotte, NC. 8 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren. 2 Great Great Grandchildren.
The viewing will be held at Robinson Funeral Home on Tuesday 9/29/20 from 5pm to 7pm.
The family will receive friends at the home in Charlotte, NC and 1134 Sanders Street, Rockhill, SC 29732.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 27, 2020.