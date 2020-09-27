1/1
Churchill Graham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Churchill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sunrise 11/10/36 and Sunset 9/24/20. Command Sergeant Major (RET) Churchill Graham of 1512 Montana Drive, Charlotte, NC passed away peacefully at Novant Medical Center.

He will be laid to rest at Salisbury National Cemetery at a later date. Preceded in death by daughter Yolanda Brevard Graham. Sgt Major Graham is survived by his wife Ida B. Graham of Charlotte, NC and 4 children. Valda Graham of Rockhill, SC, Churchill Graham Jr. of Charlotte, NC, Antoine (Moneka) Graham of Charlotte, NC, Carlotta Graham of Charlotte, NC, Brother George Chapman of Charlotte, NC. 8 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren. 2 Great Great Grandchildren.

The viewing will be held at Robinson Funeral Home on Tuesday 9/29/20 from 5pm to 7pm.

The family will receive friends at the home in Charlotte, NC and 1134 Sanders Street, Rockhill, SC 29732.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved