Cindy, 61, of Fuquay-Varina passed away suddenly Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in an automobile accident.
Born September 27, 1957, Cindy was survived by sons Patrick Jeffers, Jason Hall (Ka Ying) and daughter Caitlin West (Daniel); sister Cheryl Tiberi (Lou); mother Jeanette Hunter (Bill) and father William Mintz (Maxine) as well as her beloved dog Arlo. She was preceded in death by her husband Steve Hall and sister Kim Mintz (Frank).
Cindy was a devoted mother to her children and also a loving friend and charismatic member of her community. She loved and was loved by all and will live forever in our hearts.
A service to celebrate Cindy's life will be held at 4:00pm Sunday, April 28, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Service, Pineville Chapel, 10500 Park Rd. Charlotte, NC, 28210.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (www.bcrf.org) or Military Missions In Action of Fuquay-Varina, NC (www.militarymissionsinaction.org).
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 24, 2019