Claire's life was cut short by pancreatic cancer Monday, October 19 2020 at 60 years old. She gave it a good fight for 13 months!
Claire was a rare native Charlottean, and enjoyed friendships dating from her days at Smith Junior High and Olympic High School. After making more friends at ASU she enjoyed a successful career in sales in the Charlotte area. It was at UPS that she met her husband and the love of her life, Sheldon Parfitt.
Claire's lasting impressions are her wicked sense of humor, appreciation of anyone's sharp wit, easy laugh and striking smile, and ability to take great pleasure in the small things (especially candles and fresh flowers).
She made us laugh until her dying day, surrounded by family and friends. She left us with many funny "Claire-isms" and memories of misunderstood song lyrics.
Our family was fortunate in that the '3 Chilton girls' have always been close, including geographically. Claire is survived by her husband Sheldon, sisters Leslie Blum (Greg) and Janet (Jerry) Ratchford of Charlotte and nieces & nephews Allie Blum, Cole Blum, John Ratchford and Jordan Ratchford; step-sons Cary Parfitt (Kira) of Cartersville, GA , Chris Parfitt (Ashton) of Boca Raton, FL and Kelly Parfitt (Sophie) of Delray Beach, FL plus five grandchildren; and step-brothers Neil (Amy) Griffin of Clemmons and David Griffin of Charlotte and step-nephew William Griffin, step-niece Julia Griffin and step-nephew Ben Griffin.
Claire was predeceased by her parents John Chilton, Helen Chilton Griffin and Norris Griffin.
On Friday, October 30 following a family graveside service there will be a celebration of Claire's life at 1:30 PM at Park Road Baptist Church (3900 Park Road, Charlotte). Please wear your mask- individual guests or family groups will be seated 6 feet apart and additional COVID safety measures will be in place.
For those who wish to honor Claire virtually, please do so. You may RSVP to view the streamed service and/or add any remembrances of Claire at http://bit.ly/ClaireCP
.
If you are so moved, please consider a donation to ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) to remember Claire. Condolences to the family may be left at www.McEwenFS.com
.