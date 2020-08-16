1/1
Claire (Deferrari) O'Rourke
1931 - 2020
Claire Deferrari O'Rourke, 89, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Born Wednesday, August 12, 1931, in Westbury, New York, she was the daughter of the late John and Julia Kuski Deferrari. She graduated from Adelphi University where she met and married the love of her life, the late Joseph Patrick O'Rourke. Claire was a member of the Aces Group at St. Vincent's Catholic Church as well as the Charlotte Scarlets. She enjoyed playing Mahjong, crocheting blankets that she would provide to the elderly and spending time with her family.

Claire is survived by her loving children: Patricia Wichnoski and her husband, John, and their children, Kelly Hoosier (Shane) and Krystal, Eileen O'Rourke, Michael O'Rourke and his children, Rose Thompson (Jon), Tyler Scott (Baileigh), Carly O'Rourke and 7 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Claire was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Patrick O'Rourke.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Macular Degeneration Research Foundation, www.macular.org, or to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation, www.alz.org or www.alzheimersresearchfoundation.com.

Online condolences may be made at www.HankinsandWhittington.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hankins & Whittington
1111 East Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28203
(704) 315-6241
