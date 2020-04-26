Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claire Woodard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Claire Carter Woodard CHARLOTTE - Long-time Corpus Christi, Texas resident, Claire Carter Woodard, 94, passed away peacefully in the home of her son, Rod Woodard, on 20 April in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was blessed to have been surrounded by the loving presence of family when she departed this world. Claire was born in Houston, Texas to Robert and Gertrude Carter. She attended Lamar High School in Houston and went on to graduate at age 19 from Rice Institute (now Rice University) in 1945. Claire married her high school sweetheart, Frank Slayton Woodard, in 1946, whom she met at the West University Baptist Church in Houston. After their marriage and a brief time in Lake Jackson, Texas they spent the rest of their years together in Corpus Christi. Claire was secretary to the Dean of Students at Rice Institute, a bookkeeper for Coca Cola Bottling in Houston and for almost 25 years was a conscientious claims representative for the Social Security Administration in Corpus Christi. Claire was a devoted and active member of Parkdale Baptist Church where she sang in the choir for many years. Upon retirement, she participated in the construction of numerous Baptist Churches in rural areas throughout Texas. She was an enthusiastic participant and past officer of the South Texas Winnebago-Itasca Travel Club, and greatly enjoyed planning and preparing for adventuresome RV trips to Canada, Alaska, and unseen parts of the United States. She loved sewing, cross stitch and especially embroidery. Her legacy is now woven into countless examples of her accomplished artwork gifted to family and close friends that will be cherished for generations. Claire's husband of 60 years, Frank, died in 2005, and shortly thereafter Claire relocated to Charlotte, North Carolina, to be close to her son and his family there. She was a proud Texan and prominently displayed the Texas Flag on her walker in later years. As much as Claire loved South Texas, she embraced life in North Carolina and became a favorite within her retirement community where she was an Ambassador who took time to welcome and orient new residents. No gathering or resident activity was begun without Claire's arrival. She loved line dancing and taught countless new friends her favorite dominoes game, Mexican Train. She enjoyed winning, won more than she lost, but was a fun loser who laughed at herself easily. She endeared herself to residents and staff alike with her quick wit, dry sense of humor and was universally respected for her gracious manner and friendly demeanor. She was known for never complaining or saying an ill-word about another person and was revered for her positive outlook on life. She taught us all not to worry, but to be grounded by our shared faith and trust in God. Claire is survived by her brother, Lynn Carter (wife Jamie), and by her three children, Kathy Hamilton (husband Rick), Scott (wife Luci), Rod (wife Patty) and her five grandchildren (Mark, Keith, Paige, Todd, and Payton). In addition, Claire was blessed to have seven great-grandchildren (Madison, Mason, Rachael, Ryan, Breeleigh, Aleighna, Kathryn, and an eighth on the way). Claire will be interred with her husband, Frank, at Seaside Memorial Park in Corpus Christi. The family will plan a Celebration of Life Ceremony when the COVID-19 restrictions allow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be designated to the Rice University Annual Fund in the name of Claire Carter Woodard, Class of 1945. These gifts may be made online at

Claire Carter Woodard CHARLOTTE - Long-time Corpus Christi, Texas resident, Claire Carter Woodard, 94, passed away peacefully in the home of her son, Rod Woodard, on 20 April in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was blessed to have been surrounded by the loving presence of family when she departed this world. Claire was born in Houston, Texas to Robert and Gertrude Carter. She attended Lamar High School in Houston and went on to graduate at age 19 from Rice Institute (now Rice University) in 1945. Claire married her high school sweetheart, Frank Slayton Woodard, in 1946, whom she met at the West University Baptist Church in Houston. After their marriage and a brief time in Lake Jackson, Texas they spent the rest of their years together in Corpus Christi. Claire was secretary to the Dean of Students at Rice Institute, a bookkeeper for Coca Cola Bottling in Houston and for almost 25 years was a conscientious claims representative for the Social Security Administration in Corpus Christi. Claire was a devoted and active member of Parkdale Baptist Church where she sang in the choir for many years. Upon retirement, she participated in the construction of numerous Baptist Churches in rural areas throughout Texas. She was an enthusiastic participant and past officer of the South Texas Winnebago-Itasca Travel Club, and greatly enjoyed planning and preparing for adventuresome RV trips to Canada, Alaska, and unseen parts of the United States. She loved sewing, cross stitch and especially embroidery. Her legacy is now woven into countless examples of her accomplished artwork gifted to family and close friends that will be cherished for generations. Claire's husband of 60 years, Frank, died in 2005, and shortly thereafter Claire relocated to Charlotte, North Carolina, to be close to her son and his family there. She was a proud Texan and prominently displayed the Texas Flag on her walker in later years. As much as Claire loved South Texas, she embraced life in North Carolina and became a favorite within her retirement community where she was an Ambassador who took time to welcome and orient new residents. No gathering or resident activity was begun without Claire's arrival. She loved line dancing and taught countless new friends her favorite dominoes game, Mexican Train. She enjoyed winning, won more than she lost, but was a fun loser who laughed at herself easily. She endeared herself to residents and staff alike with her quick wit, dry sense of humor and was universally respected for her gracious manner and friendly demeanor. She was known for never complaining or saying an ill-word about another person and was revered for her positive outlook on life. She taught us all not to worry, but to be grounded by our shared faith and trust in God. Claire is survived by her brother, Lynn Carter (wife Jamie), and by her three children, Kathy Hamilton (husband Rick), Scott (wife Luci), Rod (wife Patty) and her five grandchildren (Mark, Keith, Paige, Todd, and Payton). In addition, Claire was blessed to have seven great-grandchildren (Madison, Mason, Rachael, Ryan, Breeleigh, Aleighna, Kathryn, and an eighth on the way). Claire will be interred with her husband, Frank, at Seaside Memorial Park in Corpus Christi. The family will plan a Celebration of Life Ceremony when the COVID-19 restrictions allow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be designated to the Rice University Annual Fund in the name of Claire Carter Woodard, Class of 1945. These gifts may be made online at giving.rice.edu or mailed to Rice University Office of Development MS-81, P.O. Box 1892, Houston, Texas 77251-1892. Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close