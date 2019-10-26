Clara Callahan Gross (88) of Charlotte, daughter of the late W.G. Callahan and Lectia Coe Callahan, passed away peacefully October 24, 2019 at Levine Dickson Hospice in Charlotte. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert (Bob) Gross, brother Arnold Callahan, sister Barbara Bean, brother Elmer Callahan, daughter Yvonne Plowman and grandson Zackery Jamison. She is survived by her daughters Kelly Gross (Stanley) and Robyn Clark (Myron) of Charlotte, sisters Christine Garrison of Little River, SC and Elaine Jones of Clover, SC, grandchildren Jennifer Plowman, Justin Plowman, Josh Jamison, Justin Clark and Melanie Hall (Matthew), six great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Clara was born in Surry County, NC. She was a 1948 graduate of Newell High School where she was Senior Class President and captain of the basketball team. After high school, she attended Kings Business School and retired as office manager of Bush Stationers.
The family will receive friends from 2-3pm on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Service at 5716 Monroe Road in Charlotte. Graveside service immediately following at 3pm at Sharon Memorial Park. Condolences to be family may be left at www.McEwenFS.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 26, 2019