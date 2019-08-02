Clara Ellis Cauley 96, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She was the daughter of the late John Ellis and Sara Blackmon Ellis.
Survivors include two sons, Garnell Cauley of Columbia, SC and Malcolm Cauley of Sumter, SC, three grandchildren and one great grandchild. Services are 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Paul AME Church by the Reverend
Lemuel Washington with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park. Viewing is Friday, August 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm at McMullen Funeral Home. McMullen Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 2, 2019