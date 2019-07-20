Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clara Mae Knox Byrum. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Clara Mae Knox Byrum died on Thursday, July 18, 2019. She was born in Mecklenburg County on February 7, 1929 to Adrian Carson and Connie Dunn Knox.



Clara graduated from Davidson High School in Davidson, NC. She loved her family along with her church family. Clara enjoyed gardening, playing golf, and going to the beach.



She is survived by her four children, Belinda Bush and her husband, Tom of Florida, George Byrum, Jr. of Charlotte, Wade Byrum and his wife, June of Charlotte, and Raymond Byrum and his wife, Dena of Georgia. She is also survived by four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and a sister, Connie K. Collins. Clara was predeceased by her husband, George L. Byrum and siblings, Merle Knox Washam, Blanche K. Parker, Parks C. Knox, Adrian Vernon Knox, and Hugh Jackson Knox.



Graveside services will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 19920 Bethel Church Rd. in Cornelius. Following the graveside service, the family will receive friends at Sharon Towers, 5100 Sharon Rd. in Charlotte from 3:00-5:00 PM.



A memorial service to celebrate Clara's life will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Sedgefield United Methodist Church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sedgefield United Methodist Church, 2830 Dorchester Place, Charlotte, NC 28209.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





