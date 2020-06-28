Clara May Hickox Harsh, 101, born October 1, 1918 in Oxford, Ohio, passed away on June 24, 2020, in Monroe, North Carolina, surrounded by her family and with the assistance of Hospice. She was the second of four children to Jay G. Hickox and Lura G. Morrow. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Robert C. Harsh MD and a son, Robert C. Harsh Jr., her brothers Charles H. Hickox and Elmer J. Hickox, and a sister Emma Hickox Crawford.
She received her Bachelor's Degree from Hiram College and training in Medical Technology at The Ohio State University, Clara and Robert were members of First Congregational Church in Columbus for many years, where they established an endowment to support the Music Department. In Beaufort, South Carolina, they were members of First Presbyterian Church. In Cincinnati, Clara joined Knox Presbyterian Church. Her faith was strong and abiding. Clara and Robert found great joy in genealogy, and joined and became involved with many organizations to assist in that pursuit, including Palatines to America, Daughters of the American Revolution, Sacramento German Genealogy Society, Ohio Genealogy Society, National Genealogy Society, the Society for German American Studies, Max Kade Institute, Ohio Historical Society, the Historical Society of Pennsylvania, New England Historic Genealogy Society. She particularly enjoyed the Palatines to America trips to Salt Lake City to research in the Family History Center there.
Survived by her remaining children, Lynn Patterson, Rebecca Thornton, Carol Blackwelder, Rev. Deborah Vaughn, Claudia Harsh MD, David Harsh, and six grandchildren, Robert Thornton, Benjamin Auerbach, Elizabeth Vaughn, Claudia Vaughn, Katherine Harsh MD and Jonathan Harsh. She was an avid supporter of her family and friends, and encouraged each one to pursue their dreams.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in her name to Hospice of Union County, 700 W. Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC 28110 or the charity of your choice.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 28, 2020.