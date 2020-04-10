Dr. Clara Cook Reese, 88, of Newton passed away Monday, April 6, 2020.
Born in Burke County on November 11, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Edna Bowman Cook.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Ned Ervin Reese, a brother Eugene Cook and a step brother Larry Bowman.
She is survived by her daughter Susan R. Albano of Newton; son Jerry Alan Reese of Hickory; grandsons Justin Reese, Patrick Reese, Phillip Reese, and John Reese; great grandchildren, Riley, Camden, Isabella, Robert, Jacob, James, and Luke.
A private graveside service will be held at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory with Reverend Fred Thompson officiating.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be made to , Western North Carolina, www.alz.org/northcarolina or UCHS Foundation Employee Assistance Fund-- Abernethy Laurels, www.abernethylaurels.org
Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 10, 2020