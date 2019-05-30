Clara Berry Williams 87, longtime resident of Charlotte, surrendered peacefully into the arms of the angels on May 26th 2019.
A devoted mother and homemaker, Clara also was employed by Western Union and retired from Mecklenburg County in 1995. She was a Christian and a member of Hickory Grove Methodist Church. Her passions included cooking, sewing, gardening, and spending time with her family, particularly the grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Clara was preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Minnie Berry, daughter Sherry Williams Herbert, Grandsons Andrew Giarla and Jesse Herbert, her sister, Evelyn Beane, brothers Marshall Berry, Sherrill Church and Arley Church, her earth mother Myrtle Berry, and her loving canine companion Dallas. She is survived by her daughters Diane Williams Warner and Judy Williams Giarla, and her son Ralph Williams Jr, her many grand and great-grandchildren. and her siblings Lucille Gregory, Kay Ramirez, Thelma Buff, and David Berry.
A visitation will be held from 1:30 pm until 3 pm on Friday, May 31, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel with a service to follow at 3 pm.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 30, 2019