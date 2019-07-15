Clarence Richard Carter, Jr., 87, of Charlotte passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at the North Carolina State Veterans Home.
Mr. Carter was born October 15, 1931 in Columbia, SC.
Preceding him in death are his wife, Christine Yarborough Carter who died October 2007 and his parents.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Michael Carter of Concord, Walter Carter of Charlotte, Anthony Carter of Charlotte, Peggy Almond of Charlotte, Clarence Carter III of Charlotte and Teresa Dallas of Morganton; guardian, Detrich Michelle Dobson of Charlotte, NC.
Graveside Service: 2:00 PM Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Salisbury US National Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites.
Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Carter family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 15, 2019