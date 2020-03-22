Mr. Cox, 94, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, A. Loraine Cox; daughters, Janet Cox Stone (Mitch) and Christine Cox Marinelli (Bill); and sons, Brian Cox and Dennis Cox (Loretta).
He is survived by daughters, Theresa Cox, Cheryl Cox and Diane Cox (David) and sons, Gary Cox (Sally) and Rich Cox (Carol). Mr. Cox retired as Executive Vice President of Belk Department Stores.
Services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities Diocese of Charlotte, ATTN: Central Processing All Regions, 1123 South Church St., Charlotte, NC 28203-4003.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 22, 2020