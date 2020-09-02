1/1
Claude Andrew "C. A." Cootes
Claude Andrew Cootes, "C.A.", beloved daddy and grandfather, passed away on August 30, 2020. He was born September 19, 1923 in McKinney, TX , one of three children to the late Claude Henry Cootes and Mary Cootes.

He was a man of faith who loved his children and grandchildren. Mr. Cootes worked hard as a truck driver for many years and enjoyed watching hummingbirds and spending time with his dogs and cat.

He was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Charlotte, NC.

Mr. Cootes is survived by his daughter, Mary Ruth Frodge and husband Michael; sons, Dennis Cootes and David Cootes and wife Becky; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Cootes; children, Phyllis Porter and Larry Allen; grandson, Darryl Porter; great grandson, Noah Harris; brother, Roy Cootes and infant sister, Mary Ann Cootes.

Due to COVID, the family will be having a private graveside service at Sunset Memory Gardens in Mint Hill, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Novant Health Hospice, P.O. Box 33549, Charlotte, NC 28233 or a charity of your choice.

Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 2, 2020.
