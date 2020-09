Claude Andrew Cootes, "C.A.", beloved daddy and grandfather, passed away on August 30, 2020. He was born September 19, 1923 in McKinney, TX , one of three children to the late Claude Henry Cootes and Mary Cootes.He was a man of faith who loved his children and grandchildren. Mr. Cootes worked hard as a truck driver for many years and enjoyed watching hummingbirds and spending time with his dogs and cat.He was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Charlotte, NC.Mr. Cootes is survived by his daughter, Mary Ruth Frodge and husband Michael; sons, Dennis Cootes and David Cootes and wife Becky; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Cootes; children, Phyllis Porter and Larry Allen; grandson, Darryl Porter; great grandson, Noah Harris; brother, Roy Cootes and infant sister, Mary Ann Cootes.Due to COVID, the family will be having a private graveside service at Sunset Memory Gardens in Mint Hill, NC.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Novant Health Hospice, P.O. Box 33549, Charlotte, NC 28233 or a charity of your choice Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com