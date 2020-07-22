Claude Ernest Spicer, 81, went home to be with his beloved wife of 51 years, Willie Mae, on July 17, 2020. Born December 30, 1938 to John and Bessie Spicer in Joynes NC, Claude was the oldest son, and 4th of their 7 children. After learning about cars from his father at the age of 12, he spent most of his life in various mechanical roles, before retiring as a diesel mechanic. He spent his golden years running his prized business repairing and selling lawnmowers. Claude will be remembered for his love of the Lord, the town of Harrisburg, and all things racing.
He is survived by his 4 sons: Ron, Doug, Jeff, and Travis, and their families; and 3 siblings: James, Doris, Louise. He will be dearly missed by many.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm on Friday, July 24, 2020 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm. A committal service will be held at Sharon Memorial Park.
