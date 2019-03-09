Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claude Lee "Lee" Hensley. View Sign

Claude Lee Hensley Jr (Lee) passed away March 5, 2019 after a long fight with kidney disease.



He is survived by his wife of 47 years Rebecca (Becky) Prosser Hensley, daughter Margaret (Bess) Lewis and husband Will, daughter Rachel H. White and husband Doug, sister Mary Jo Parker and husband Bill, mother-in-law Margaret Prosser, and numerous nieces and nephews. The loves of his life were his grandchildren Lilly, Liam, Macy, Wade, and Wesley.



He is preceded in death by his parents Claude and Geneva Hensley, and father-in-law Sweney Prosser.



Lee was the youngest ever Union Service Station owner at 21 years old "Woodlawn Union Service and Car Sales". Later, Lee and Becky started the antique business of Five Hens, in which he was the "Big Rooster". He loved his rock band, and buying/selling antique cars with his buddy Glenn. He loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events.



Visitation will be Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2 pm to 4 pm at McEwen Pineville, 10500 Park Rd., Charlotte, NC



In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Humane Society or Kidney Foundation.



