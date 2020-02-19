Claude Herbert Stone Jr. CHARLOTTE - Claude Herbert Stone Jr. of Charlotte NC, joined the Lord February 12, 2020. He was widowed in 2018. Claude was born on May 5, 1934 to his parents, now deceased, Claude Herbert Stone Sr. and Hattie Carmack Stone of Bristol, VA. He was an active member of St. Michaels Anglican Church. A Memorial Service will be conducted by Father Michael Cawthon at Saint Michaels Anglican Church, 2211 Margaret Wallace Road, Matthews, NC 28105 beginning at 1:00 PM Saturday, February 22, 2020. There will be a graveside ceremony at High Point Presbyterian Church, 24168 High Point Road, Bristol, VA 24202 on March 1, 2020. Services will be conducted by Reverend Doug Smith for family and friends.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 19, 2020