Claudia Haynes Gross, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, died peacefully surrounded by her family on April 4, 2019. She was born on March 13, 1939 in Asheville, NC where she attended Lee Edwards High School. Claudia continued her education at the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina where she graduated with a bachelor's and master's degree in business education.



After marrying her husband, Marshall E. Gross, in 1963, they lived in various places throughout his career with IBM including Endicott, NY, Columbia and Charleston, SC before moving to Charlotte in 1979.



Claudia worked as a Financial Assistant for Crisis Assistance Ministry and later Community Link before retiring in 2001, when she pursued her true passion-handwork. Claudia was an accomplished seamstress, passionate about various types of needlework including; cross stitch, needlepoint, hardanger and knitting, often utilizing her talents to make gifts for others.



Claudia's proudest accomplishments included her two children and two granddaughters; Heide and Samantha. Known as "Chee Chee", she relished the time spent teaching her granddaughters how to cook, sew, and providing handwork lessons.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Marshall Edward Gross. Claudia is survived by her son, David Alan Gross and wife, Terri of Waxhaw, NC and daughter, Shannon Rebecca Emmanuel and husband, Charlie of Charlotte; grandchildren, Heide Emmanuel and Samantha Gross.



The family will receive friends on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 5:30-8:00pm at Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service in Charlotte. A private family service will be held at a later date. The family would also like to acknowledge the amazing staff, love and support provided by Southminster.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Crisis Assistance Ministry, 500-A Spratt St., Charlotte, NC 28206 or Community Link, 601 E. 5th St. # 220, Charlotte, NC 28202 or Central and Western N.C., 217 E. Tremont Ave., Charlotte, NC 28203.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.