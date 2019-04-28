Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claudia "Jo" (Dorton) Richmond. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Services 5716 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28212 (704)-334-6421 Send Flowers Obituary

Claudia (Jo) Dorton Richmond, age 79, died on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Stuart, Florida.



Jo is survived by her children Catherine (Wain) Sanders, Michael (Faye) Gettis, Janis Ratcliffe and Sylvia Jones; grandchildren Lindsay Sanders and Natoshia Ratcliffe; step-grandchildren Kenny and Tony Swanger; brother-in-law Richard Selvey; niece Leigh Selvey Walters and nephew Cam Selvey. She is preceded in death by her father Robert Dorton, mother Edith Davis Dorton and sister Carol Dorton Selvey.



Jo was born on August 22, 1939 to parents Robert & Edith Davis Dorton. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church and loved her Friendship Group Sunday School Class.



Jo loved her family & friends from church. She moved to Florida about three years ago to be with her four children and her love of the beach.



A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 11am on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Service at Sharon Memorial Park located at 5716 Monroe Rd in Charlotte, NC. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 28, 2019

