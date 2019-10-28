Claudine Lowrance Pate, 92, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019.
Born in Newell, NC on October 9, 1927, the daughter of the late Claude Lee Lowrance and Effie Brantley Lowrance., she was an avid sports fan following the TarHeels of the University of North Carolina basketball team and the Atlanta Braves.
Claudine was a longtime and active supporter of Midwood Baptist Church. She retired from the accounting department at Southern Bell after 21 years.
Claudine was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Dudley Pate Jr. and a brother, Edwin Lowrance.
Survivors include her sons, Jack Pate and his wife, Patsy and Ken Pate and his wife, Lisa; and four grandsons, Neil Pate, Kyle Pate, Matthew Pate and Ari (Chi-Chi) Rodriguez.
Funeral services are planned for 1:00 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Midwood Baptist Church, 2029 Mecklenburg Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205 where friends may visit from noon to 1:00 pm. Burial will take place in Sharon Memorial Park.
Contributions in memory of Claudine may be made to Midwood Baptist Church.
"The moment we take our last breath on earth, we take our first in heaven."-Billy Graham
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 28, 2019