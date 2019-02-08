Clay E. Robinson, 85, went to be with The Lord on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.
Visitation will take place at McEwen Funeral Service, 5716 Monroe Road, Charlotte on Monday, February 11, 2019 beginning at 11:00am. Funeral Service will follow at 12:00pm. Interment will take place at Sharon Memorial Park.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 8, 2019