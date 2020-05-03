Damron Clay Owen, III CHARLOTTE - Damron Clay Owen III, 69, of Charlotte, NC passed suddenly on April 22nd, 2020 at home, with family by his side. He was born October 13th, 1950 in Halifax, VA to Maj. Damron Clay Owen Jr. and Myrtle Irene Owen. As the child of an Air Force family he traveled the world living in Georgia, England, Oklahoma, Spain, North Dakota and, finally, North Carolina. He attended Enka High School and then UNC Charlotte, where he studied English. Clay was always quick with a joke and was always willing to lend a hand. He was extremely intelligent, clever, handy, and had a thirst for learning, as well as life. But, most would say that he was always friendly and kind, always had a smile at the ready, and a laugh that was larger than life. Some of his favorite hobbies were writing, following sports, playing pool (at which he showed great talent) and raising his family; more recently, his two grandchildren. In 1971 Clay joined the Air Force and served as a Russian interpreter. He flew aboard many international missions during the Cold War. He would sometimes recount gripping stories from this time and speak of the beautiful places throughout the world that he visited. After his service ended, Clay returned to Charlotte, where he started a family and raised his children, Alexis and Zach. He owned a successful insurance business for over a decade. Always a man of words, he developed a passion, and talent, for writing fiction. Clay authored dozens of short stories and three novels. Clay met his wife Tracy Hewett in 2005 and they married in 2008. He would often speak of his lasting and great love for Tracy through good times and bad; a true love indeed. Many would say this spurred a new chapter in his life and would change him forever. As their children became adults, Clay found the utmost joy in being surrounded by them and their friends.. In 2011 and 2016 Clay became "Pops" to Cash and Carson, his stepdaughter Sarah's sons. "Pops" loved the boys and played with them endlessly. He was an integral part of both of their lives and will never be forgotten. Clay is survived by his wife of 12 years, Tracy Hewett; children, Alexis Owen Lowe (Brian) and Zachary Owen; stepdaughter, Sarah Hewett; siblings, Melody Hazelton (Johnny), Sharon Pragacz (Frank), Stephen Owen (Marie); grandsons Cash and Carson; nieces Lauren Setzer (Zack), and Grace Youngblood; nephew John Hazelton (Rachel Lee). He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Patricia Gallelli; and nephew Russell Hedrick. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Clay loved to eat and cook, and also feed others, so donations may be made to World Central Kitchen.



